Game Changer Twitter Review: Is Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s political action thriller worth your watch? Read 11 tweets to know

Ram Charan’s solo film after four years with Shankar’s Game Changer has hit theaters today. The political action thriller co-starring Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah has been hyped about for a long time now.

After watching the early morning first day-first shows at various places, fans took to social media to share their reviews about the movie.

Well, the Shankar directorial has garnered a mixed to average response. There has been a special mention of the spectacular performance by Ram Charan. Not just that, his action sequences also received praise from the audience.

The plot and the screenplay after the first half of the film seem to have disappointed quite a few, since it felt rather predictable to many.

Game Changer, according to some fans, felt like an obvious mass entertainer; however, the dialogues in some places have not kept up the hype.

Meanwhile, fans have loved the character Ram Charan played in the movie. They also found similarities in traits to his previous successful film Rangasthalam.

Coming to individual performances, besides RC, SJ Suryah has gained appreciation for his performance, while Kiara Advani did an average job, as per the fans.

The songs of Game Changer have been unanimously praised by the audiences, commending Thaman S for his decent background score and music delivery.

Check out the fans' reviews of Game Changer on Twitter:

Coming back to Game Changer, the film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It has an overall run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The film held a pre-release event in Rajahmundry that was attended by Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan.

