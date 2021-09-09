Ganapati celebrations have begun in Allu Arjun's house; Daughter Arha makes eco friendly idol

As tomorrow is Ganesh Chaturthi, Allu Arjun and his family has begun celebrations to celebrate the festival. Allu Sneha shared a glimpse into their celebrations, where daughter Arha can be seen making eco-friendly Ganesh's idol with her little hands. We sure can say, she did wonders as the clay Ganesh idol looks perfect.

Sneha took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi preparations. In the video, we can see Arha making a Ganesh idol out of clay. She also shared the final result after making the idol and it looks amazing. The Ganapati idol will be placed tomorrow in their house for the puja, which will go on for 11 days.

The Allu family is quite excited about the Ganesh festival as they are getting to celebrate after more than a year. Because of Coronavirus, the festival was banned last year. This year, as the government granted permission to celebrate following COVID-19 rules, the joy among the public is high.

Allu Arjun's daughter is making her debut in Tollywood with Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam. She will be playing the role of Princess Bharata and has wrapped up shooting her portions.

Also Read: PICS: Raashii Khanna in toned abs and athleisure as she gets spotted post workout is all you need to see today

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is quite busy with his most anticipated pan-Indian film Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set in two parts and the first part is slated to release in theatres for Christmas.