Gandeevadhari Arjuna OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Varun Tej starrer online

Varun Tej’s latest film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna, helmed by Praveen Sattaru is preparing for an OTT release, almost a month after it hit the big screen. Apart from the Ghani actor, the film also features Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Vimala Raman, and more in prominent roles.

The film received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release, wherein the actors were praised for their acting, but the story and writing were heavily criticized for its length. Although there was a general consensus that it was a good action film.

More details about Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s OTT release

Gandeevadhari Arjuna is gearing up for its OTT release on Sunday, 24th September. Almost a month after its theatrical release, the film is all set to have its OTT release and the streaming rights have been bagged by Netflix. The OTT platform announced the release on their social media handle, with a caption that loosely translates to: “Not only is Gandeevadhari Arjuna coming on 24th September, but also the hope and courage that an agent brings.”

What’s next for Varun Tej

The Fidaa actor has two films coming up. The first is Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, which also stars actress and model Manushi Chhillar. The film is reportedly an entertainer and is said to be bilingual, being shot in Hindi and Telugu, making it Varun Tej’s Hindi debut as well.

The second film Matka, which is supposed to be a period drama film, is going to be helmed by Karuna Kumar. The film will also feature Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite Varun Tej. The film is said to be shot on a pan-India level as well.

