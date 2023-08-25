Gandeevadhari Arjuna Twitter Review: Is Varun Tej's action film a hit or miss? Check out audience's reaction

Varun Tej is back on the big screen with the action drama Gandeevadhari Arjuna. This film follows Ghani which was deemed to be a failure at the box office. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, who earlier helmed Nagarjuna's The Ghost, the film was released today and managed to pull in several audiences into the theatres. Several netizens who watched the film shared their reviews on social media. Judging by the first reviews from the audiences, Gandeevadhari Arjuna has been courting mixed reactions. While a few praised action sequences, and Varun Tej's performance, others complained that the film's storyline is a tad bit slow. Several movie buffs mentioned that background music and cinematography are the big aspects of the film. It is also said that Varun Tej's introductory scene will literally give goosebumps. So far, the Varun Tej starrer is receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and it's too early to judge anything.

However, a few netizens couldn't help but point out on Twitter how Gandeevadhari Arjuna seems like a sequel to the director's previous film The Ghost. The Telugu film revolves around Arjuna Varma, an ex-para-military turned bodyguard who works with a contracted Private security Agency called E.S.S.A.Y, and finds himself in between a mix of events with the Central Environment Minister.

Check out the audience's reaction to Varun Tej's Gandeevadhari Arjun

About Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad have bankrolled the movie under their banner SVCC as Nagababu presents the flick. Mukesh has handled the camera work for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer has provided the background score and the songs. Avinash Kolla has overseen the Art department of the movie. Amol Rathod has helmed the camera, and Dharmendra Kakarala has worked as its editor.

Advertisement

Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead of the film. Vinay Rai, Nassar, Vimala Raman, Narein, Kalpalatha, Ravi Varma, Abhinav Gomatam, Lavanya Tripathi, Manish Chaudhari, Lee Nicholas Harris, Helen Minassian, Barnabas Reti, Nikky Athan, Malcolm JK Baker, Shahbaz Sheikh, and Holden MN Smith among others essay important roles in the movie.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Dil Raju visit Allu Arjun's home to celebrate his National Award win; VIDEOS, PICS