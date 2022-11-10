Gandhada Gudi: Amitabh Bachchan remembers Puneeth Rajkumar in a moving VIDEO; Ashwini expresses gratitude

Gandhada Gudi , the final film of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar hit the theatres in October, this year. The docudrama, in which Puneeth Rajkumar has played himself, has been receiving immense love from cinema lovers across the globe. Along with the audiences, the renowned celebrities of the Indian film industry were equally moved and emotional to witness the magic and impeccable charm of Kannada cinema's dear Appu on the silver screen for one last time.

The legendary superstar of Indian cinema remembered Puneeth Rajkumar in a moving video. He spoke about meeting Appu as a kid, his memories of him, and his last Gandhada Gudi in the video which is now going viral on the internet. "I'm here to talk about Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth, whom we all very lovingly called, Appu. It is very difficult to talk about Appu in the past tense. I met him first when he was a little kid. The one thing that was so attractive about him was, he was smiling. Every time, and everywhere you met him - he had the most endearing smile on his face. That is what I believe, kept him close to all of us," said Mr. Bachchan in the video.

