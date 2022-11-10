Gandhada Gudi: Amitabh Bachchan remembers Puneeth Rajkumar in a moving VIDEO; Ashwini expresses gratitude
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and his last film Gandhada Gudi in a video which is shared by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.
Gandhada Gudi, the final film of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar hit the theatres in October, this year. The docudrama, in which Puneeth Rajkumar has played himself, has been receiving immense love from cinema lovers across the globe. Along with the audiences, the renowned celebrities of the Indian film industry were equally moved and emotional to witness the magic and impeccable charm of Kannada cinema's dear Appu on the silver screen for one last time.
Amitabh Bachchan remembers Puneeth Rajkumar in a moving video
The legendary superstar of Indian cinema remembered Puneeth Rajkumar in a moving video. He spoke about meeting Appu as a kid, his memories of him, and his last Gandhada Gudi in the video which is now going viral on the internet. "I'm here to talk about Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth, whom we all very lovingly called, Appu. It is very difficult to talk about Appu in the past tense. I met him first when he was a little kid. The one thing that was so attractive about him was, he was smiling. Every time, and everywhere you met him - he had the most endearing smile on his face. That is what I believe, kept him close to all of us," said Mr. Bachchan in the video.
Check out Amitabh Bachchan's video about Puneeth Rajkumar and Gandhada Gudi, here:
Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about Puneeth Rajkumar's final film Gandhada Gudi, in which he appears as himself and explores the diverse forests of Karnataka. He also invited the audience to witness this magical journey with Appu, in his video. Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared Amitabh Bachchan's lovely video on her official Twitter page and thanked the legend for this amazing gesture. "Thank you for your gracious words and overwhelming gesture @SrBachchan sir. We are humbled by your expression," reads Ashwini's post.
About Gandhada Gudi
The docudrama, which narrates Puneeth Rajkumar's journey through the forests of his homeland, Karnataka, is directed by Amoghavarsha JS. The director himself played a key role in the film, which also features Puneeth's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in a special appearance. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the project. Pratheek Shetty handled the cinematography and editing. Gandhada Gudi is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, under their home banner PRK Productions.
