Gandhada Gudi released: Late Puneeth Rajkumar's docudrama screening's emotional moments

We also see some of the who's who from the industry getting emotional before experiencing the magic of late Puneeth Rajkumar on the silver screens for the very last time. This screening is a perfect tribute to the Power Star.

Late Puneeth Rajkuma r's Kannada docudrama Gandhada Gudi has been released in the theatres today. The film marks the final release of the late Power Star and hence holds a very special place in the hearts of the fans. On the opening day of the movie, a nostalgic video from the screening is doing rounds on social media. The clip opens with the audience cheering the late Kannada star, hooting, clapping, and whistling on seeing Puneeth Rajkumar on the big screens.

About Gandhada Gudi

Made under the direction of Amoghavarsha JS, Gandhada Gudi is a journal of the filmmaker and Puneeth Rajkumar's trip in Karnataka to explore the exotic wildlife in the area. The project stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Amoghavarsha JS and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

The protagonist had concluded the shooting of Gandhada Gudi months before he passed away last year after suffering a massive heart attack. Bankrolled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, the camera work for the film has been handled by Pratheek Shetty, while the tunes have been scored by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Karnataka Ratna

On the other hand, Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously awarded the Karnataka Ratna, the highest civilian award in the state on November 1. The ceremony will take place on the grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha.

Refreshing your memory, the Chief Minister made an announcement of the award in November last year at the Puneetha Namana event by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), in association with Sandalwood film actors' and technicians' associations.

Also Read: Gandhada Gudi Trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar's film is an ode to nature; Wife says 'emotional day for us'