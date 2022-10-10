Gandhada Gudi Trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar's film is an ode to nature; Wife says 'emotional day for us'

Late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project titled Gandhada Gudi is the last film of the powerstar. As the film is gearing up to release this month, the actor's wife Ashwini released the trailer and called it an 'emotional day'. The film is an ode to nature by Puneeth Rajkumar. PM Narendra Modi sent wishes and said 'Appu was blessed with unparalleled talent.' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter and shared the trailer. She also penned a note, which read, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

The trailer of Gandhada Gudi is Puneeth Rajkumar's way of giving back to nature. Along with director Amoghavarsha, he travels to an island in Karnataka and together they look at animals, birds, reptiles and the entire ecosystem.



Prime Minister also tweeted on Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhi Gudi trailer, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

