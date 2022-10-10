Gandhada Gudi Trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar's film is an ode to nature; Wife says 'emotional day for us'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his wishes to Gandhada Gudi team and said 'Appu was blessed with unparalleled talent'.
Late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project titled Gandhada Gudi is the last film of the powerstar. As the film is gearing up to release this month, the actor's wife Ashwini released the trailer and called it an 'emotional day'. The film is an ode to nature by Puneeth Rajkumar. PM Narendra Modi sent wishes and said 'Appu was blessed with unparalleled talent.'
Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter and shared the trailer. She also penned a note, which read, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.
The trailer of Gandhada Gudi is Puneeth Rajkumar's way of giving back to nature. Along with director Amoghavarsha, he travels to an island in Karnataka and together they look at animals, birds, reptiles and the entire ecosystem.
Prime Minister also tweeted on Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhi Gudi trailer, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."
The actor had completed the shooting of Gandhada Gudi months before he passed away. Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46 years old. In December 2021, a teaser glimpse of the film was released. Music director Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Pratheek Shetty and creative director Swati Krishna Sharan are part of the technical crew. The film based on true events is presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper. Gandhada Gudi will release in theatres in 2022.
Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen in James, which had the biggest release of his career and received a marvelous response from the audience. Directed by Chethan, the film was the perfect treat for fans longing to watch their Appu entertain them on the big screen.
