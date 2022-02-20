Gandhari: Witness Keerthy Suresh’s dancing prowess in her first music video tomorrow

Expanding her horizons, Good Luck Sakhi star Keerthy Suresh has done her first music video. The track titled Gandhari will be out tomorrow. The actress shared a poster from her song which features her donning a beautiful red embroidered lehenga. Posing in a mesmerizing desi avatar, she captioned the post, “One project that is very close to my heart! Presenting to you, #Gandhari!”

Gandhari will mark the National award-winning star’s first music video. The track has been composed by Pawan CH and the video has been directed and choreographed by Brinda. After making a mark with numerous note-worthy films, Keerthy Suresh has now a treat for music lovers as well.

Talking about firsts, we recently came across Keerthy Suresh's first-ever photoshoot. The actress undergoes a drastic physical and fashion transformation. She lost a large amount of weight post her appearance in her 2018 film Mahanati. Although the actress received some backlash for her lean look, she has managed to maintain the transformation and looks absolutely stunning right now.

On the movie front, Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Geetha Govindam fame director Parasuram, the film is being financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. R Madhi has handled the cinematography for the movie and Marthand K Venkatesh is responsible for editing.