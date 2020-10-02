Gandhi Jayanti: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Samantha Akkineni remember Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Sharing their quotes and insisting on the importance of following Gandhiji's ideologies even today, the celebrities remembered the Mahatma on his birth anniversary.

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several people and celebrities took to social media and remembered him. South stars including Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Samantha Akkineni shared their thoughts. Chiranjeevi also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri as today marks his birth anniversary too. He stated that more than ever, it is important now to follow Gandhiji’s ideologies as the world needs truth, peace and non-violence. “Gandhi is NOT just a name. It is an ideal, an ideology. Today more than ever the world needs his ideals of truth, peace and non-violence,” he wrote.

He further continued, “Remembering and invoking the father of the nation, our beloved bapu, mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. His simple thought of Jai Jawaan and Jai Kisaan is powerfully evocative of our eternal gratitude. Saluting Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.” Samantha Akkineni remembered Gandhiji by sharing his quotes on her Instagram stories.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, shared a video, which had a song sung by Akshara Haasan as a child. Sharing the video, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours!”

