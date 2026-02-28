Gandhi Talks OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy’s silent comedy drama online

Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles, was released in theaters on January 30, 2026. Following its box office run, the film is now set to begin streaming on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming digitally from March 6, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the platform on its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the post read, “A film that speaks without a single word. Gandhi Talks Premieres On March 6th On ZEE5.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks follows the story of Mohan Boseman, a once-successful businessman whose life unravels after the loss of his family and a series of severe financial setbacks. Struggling with grief and mounting pressure, he reaches a breaking point and contemplates taking a drastic step to escape his circumstances.

Parallel to his story is Mahadev, an unemployed young man desperately trying to secure stable work. Repeated failures push him toward morally uncertain choices as he searches for a way to improve his situation. A local pickpocket also becomes entangled in their lives, adding another layer to the chain of events that unfolds.

When Mahadev and the thief unexpectedly disrupt Boseman’s plans, the three men find themselves drawn into a chaotic mix of survival, chance, and unintended consequences.

Cast and crew of Gandhi Talks

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy as co-leads, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Usha Nadkarni, and Priyadarshini Indalkar in key roles.

The film is co-produced, written, and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. It is also co-produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Rajesh Kejriwal, Gurupal Sacchar, and Meera Chopra under the banners of Zee Studios, Kyoorius, and Moviemill.

The silent film features musical tracks and a background score composed by AR Rahman, with Karan B. Rawat handling the cinematography. Additionally, Ashish Mhatre serves as the editor.

Prior to its theatrical release in India, Gandhi Talks premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on January 27, 2023.

