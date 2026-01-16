Gandhi Talks Teaser OUT: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari lead a silent revolution against modern greed

In a cinematic world often filled with noise and spectacle, the teaser for Gandhi Talks is a refreshing, silent revolution. It manages to capture the imagination without a single spoken line, relying instead on striking imagery and a mood so thick you can feel it. By stripping away dialogue, the film challenges us to actually watch and feel the story unfold, creating an experience that is as much about what isn’t said as what is.

The film brings together an incredible cast—Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari—under the direction of Kishore Pandurang Belekar. Because there is no speech, the legendary A.R. Rahman has stepped in as the film’s emotional heartbeat. His score acts as the voice for the characters, guiding the audience through every tension-filled moment.

Watch Gandhi Talks Teaser here:

At its core, the story follows Mahadev, an unemployed graduate played by Sethupathi, whose desperate search for a break leads him into a world of moral compromise. The teaser leans heavily on the symbolism of Indian currency and Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, subtly highlighting the friction between the ideals Gandhi stood for and the reality of modern-day greed.

It’s a film that isn't just trying to entertain; it’s asking us to look at our own values through a quiet, yet powerful, lens.

