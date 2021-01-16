Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi shares FIRST LOOK of his silent film on his birthday; Calls it a new beginning

Vijay Sethupathi, who turned a year older today, treated his fans with the first look poster of his silent film Gandhi Talks.

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has been one of the most talked about stars in Kollywood. The actor is known for impeccable acting prowess and versatility and enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, as the superstar turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from his fan from all across the world. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi decided to make the day even more special for his fans as he came up with a big surprise for his viewers.

On his 43rd birthday, the Vikram Vedha actor has announced his next movie Gandhi Talks. In fact, Vijay even shared the first look poster of the movie on social media. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang 'Belekar', Gandhi Talks happens to be a silent movie and comes with a tagline of ‘Let’s celebrate the silent era once again’. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, “At times Silence is so loud". On the occasion of my birthday. I am announcing my new film's poster. I am set for a new challenge and new beginning with a silent film #GANDHITALKS Need your love and blessings.”

Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi starrer Gandhi Talks first poster:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Vijay will soon be making his big Bollywood debut. In fact, according to media reports, the Tamil superstar will be seen romancing in his Bollywood debut which is said to be a Sriram Raghavan directorial. He will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal along with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

