Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Chiranjeevi urges people to pray for a relief from the corona crisis

In the video, Chiranjeevi assured that his Corona Crisis Charity will be operational until the pandemic situation is well contained.

By now, we all know that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya. The makers recently revealed that the film’s motion poster will be released on the actor’s birthday, which falls on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Now, a video of Chiranjeevi has surfaced online, in which he can be seen asking people to pray for a relief from the corona crisis during Ganesh Chaturthi this year. He also assured that his Corona Crisis Charity will be functioning until a permanent solution is brought to the pandemic.

In the video, he said, “Shootings of films have not resumed yet in Tollywood and we don’t know when they will commence again either. A lot of workers continue to suffer due to shortage of money. This is why I want to announced that the CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) will continue to send aid to those in need in both the Telugu states. Apart from cine workers and journalists, we are also helping the workers who helping us to distribute the relief materials”.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan. After Acharya, Chiranjeevi also has in his pipeline, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Reports suggest that Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda will be extended cameos in the film, while Suhasini Mani Ratnam will play as Chiranjeevi’s sister. However, no official announcement has been made on the rest of the cast and crew yet.

