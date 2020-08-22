Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu extend their hearty wishes

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, south celebrities took to their social media pages and wished their fans and followers, while urging them to stay indoors and stay safe.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, many South Indian celebrities including Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal, Allu Arjun, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to their social media spaces and wished their fans. Ganesh or Vinayaka Chathurthi is predominantly a Hindu festival, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, due to the pandemic crisis, celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi has been prohibited across the country and people are celebrating it at their homes while observing social distancing.

Sharing a photo of himself, Mahesh Babu urged people to opt for ecofriendly idols for worshipping. He wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. Happiness and prosperity always”. Rakul Preet Singh shared her photo on Twitter and wrote, “Happpy Ganesh Chaturthi to all you lovely people !! May there be peace and happiness”.

Happpy Ganesh Chaturthi to all you lovely people !! May there be peace and happiness pic.twitter.com/hMa2D0IaDr — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 22, 2020

Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. Happiness and prosperity always pic.twitter.com/Hei3Jl92xQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family. Love #Allufamily pic.twitter.com/NTTsu2k9zF — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions and fill your life with love, health and happiness! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/MFKGVQaN1u — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) August 22, 2020

Sharing his family photo, Allu Arjun wrote on Twitter, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family. Love #Allufamily”. Actress Simran shared her photo and wrote, “May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions and fill your life with love, health and happiness! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”. Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of lord Ganesha and wished his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. It is to be noted that to all the celebrities requested their fans to stay safe and stay indoor while celebrating the occasion.

