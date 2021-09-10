Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna & others extend warm wishes

One of the most awaited and biggest festivals of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the celebrations have kickstarted with utmost zest and fervour. Social media is flooded with photos and best wishes of Lord Ganesh. South celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR, and others have also sent their warm wishes to fans on Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Vinayaka Chavithi." On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo having Ganesh Chaturthi message. Sam also performed small puja at her home and shared a photo of the same on Instagram.

Actress Raai Laxmi posted a stunning photo of herself holding an aarti plate for Lord Ganesha. She wrote, "HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI EVERYONE may Lord Ganesha bless u with joy , prosperity and peace."

Take a look:

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a very Happy Vinayaka Chavithi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 10, 2021

Resul Pookutty, Sivakarthikeyan are among others who took to social media to send festive wishes to fans. Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Here’s wishing you & your family a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.Stay Blessed!."

Actor Nani, who is super excited about the release of his film Tuck Jagadish shared an adorable photo with his son and wrote, "Vinayaka Chavati wishes everyone... Watch the movie with your family after the puja."

Khushbu Sundar treated her fans with a stunning look in yellow saree and is perfect festive ready.