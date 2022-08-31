Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mohanlal, Mammootty, R Madhavan and others welcome Lord Ganesha with lovely wishes

Take a look at the lovely Ganesh Chaturthi wishes by our beloved South celebrities.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 31, 2022 01:47 PM IST  |  5.4K
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mohanlal, Mammootty, R Madhavan and others welcome Lord Ganesha with lovely wishes
Today, as we all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi across the country, many members of the South film fraternity took to social media and penned wishes on the auspicious occasion. Superstar Mohanlal's post went like this, "Ganpati Bappa Morya Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes."
 
mohanlal_wish.jpeg
 
Superstar Mammootty tweeted, "Wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all..."
 
mommootty_wish.jpeg
 
 
Karthi penned on Twitter, "Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come. Wishing you all a Happy #VinayagarChathurthi!"
 
karthi_wish.jpeg
 
 
Keerthy Suresh wished on Instagram, "New beginnings...May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful ...Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi."
 
keerthy_suresh_wish.jpeg
 
R Madhavan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing You & Family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May Ganpati Bappa bring abundant Joy & Prosperity to you all your dear ones on this auspicious day. Ganpati Bappa Maurya."
 
r_madhavan_wish.jpeg
 
Dulquer Salmaan wished with words, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!!"
 
dq_wish.jpeg
 
 
 
Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi" to you and your family members".
 
sai_dharam_tej_wish.jpeg
 
Darshan wrote on Twitter, "May Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka remove all difficulties in your life and give you an auspicious beginning. Happy Gauri Ganesha to all."
 
darshan_wish.jpeg
 
Varun Tej penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"
 
varun_tej_wish.jpeg
 
Director Gopichandh Malineni's post went like this, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family members!! May Lord Ganesha shower the blessings and happiness to you & your family!"
 
gopichand_wish.jpeg
 
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happyyyyyyy #VinayagarChathurthi #GaneshChaturthi god bless us all..!!!"
 
varalaxmi_wish.jpeg
 
Music Composer S Thaman penned on Twitter, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi Have A blessed day."
 
s_thaman_wish.jpeg
 
Filmmaker Surender Reddy wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Vinayaka Chavithi wishes to all."
 
surender_reddy_wish.jpeg
 
Many others also penned similar wishes on the internet for Ganesh Chaturthi.
 
