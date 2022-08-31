Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mohanlal, Mammootty, R Madhavan and others welcome Lord Ganesha with lovely wishes

Today, as we all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi across the country, many members of the South film fraternity took to social media and penned wishes on the auspicious occasion. Superstar Mohanlal's post went like this, "Ganpati Bappa Morya Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes."

Superstar Mammootty tweeted, "Wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all..."

Karthi penned on Twitter, "Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come. Wishing you all a Happy #VinayagarChathurthi!"

Keerthy Suresh wished on Instagram, "New beginnings...May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful ...Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi."

R Madhavan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing You & Family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May Ganpati Bappa bring abundant Joy & Prosperity to you all your dear ones on this auspicious day. Ganpati Bappa Maurya."

Dulquer Salmaan wished with words, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!!"

Darshan wrote on Twitter, "May Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka remove all difficulties in your life and give you an auspicious beginning. Happy Gauri Ganesha to all."

Varun Tej penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Director Gopichandh Malineni's post went like this, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family members!! May Lord Ganesha shower the blessings and happiness to you & your family!"

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happyyyyyyy #VinayagarChathurthi #GaneshChaturthi god bless us all..!!!"

Music Composer S Thaman penned on Twitter, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi Have A blessed day."

Filmmaker Surender Reddy wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Vinayaka Chavithi wishes to all."

Many others also penned similar wishes on the internet for Ganesh Chaturthi.