Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Pooja Hegde bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; Shares PIC

Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. Every now and then, she shares photos and videos with her fans on social media.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Pooja shared a glimpse of her Ganpati visarjan on social media. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the actress gave a glimpse as she bade adieu to Lord Ganesha. Pooja donned white ethnic wear for the puja ceremony and looked beautiful as always.

Check Pooja Hegde's post here:

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earlier known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

