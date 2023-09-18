Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun and Sneha flaunt their effortless yet impactful couple style in ethnic

Allu Arjun, the stylish star of Tollywood, participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi puja along with his family. Check out photos below.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Ganesh Chaturthi celebration photos
Key Highlight

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are known for their impeccable fashion sense and they have once again proved it with their ethnic outfits on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Allu Arjun was seen in a traditional white chikanhari kurta and pyjama set, while Sneha looked gorgeous in a floral print saree teamed with an unconventional pink blouse. They flaunted statement-making looks and their outfits perfectly complemented each other. 

Joining Allu Arjun in the festive spirit are his dearest family members, kids Arha and Ayaan who look equally excited as they perform puja of Ganpati Bappa home. The Allu family is immersed in the festive spirit. The actor and his family performed the puja rituals with devotion and enthusiasm. The actor has always been vocal about his love for festivals and his participation in the Ganesh Chaturthi puja is a testament to that. 

Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 in style

