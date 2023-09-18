Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha performs Puja for Lord Ganesha; WATCH

Despite having one of the busiest schedules, Allu Arjun is known to be a family man, and Ganesh Chaturthi this year was no different. The Pushpa actor decided to spend it at home, with his wife and children. Sneha Reddy also shared photos and videos of the function on her social media. And, the cutest video on the internet today was one of little Arha performing Puja for Lord Ganesha.

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha performs Puja for Lord Ganesha

Taking to her Instagram, Sneha Reddy shared a glimpse of young Arha performing a crucial ritual during the Puja at home. The little one is seen performing the Puja while seated in front of the Lord Ganesha idol.

The photos and videos shared by Allu Arjun’s wife gave a glimpse of the outfits their children donned. Arha and Ayaan were seen in color-coordinated outfits. While Arha wore a tulle orange dress, Ayaan looked handsome in a kurta and pyjama. Speaking of the Pushpa actor, he opted for a white kurta and pyjama, while his wife Sneha donned a floral saree, with a pink blouse.

Meanwhile, after the Puja at home, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor headed to the office of Geetha Arts, the film production house that was established by his father, Allu Aravind.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun has a number of films coming up, including the super-hyped Pushpa 2: The Rule. The action thriller film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and more in prominent roles, and is helmed by Sukumar. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, 2024. Pushpa 2 would also be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Allu Arjun will also be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for a film after he’s done shooting for Pushpa. This would mark their fourth collaboration after Julayi, S/o Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Apart from this, the Yevadu actor has also signed a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind the 2017 blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda, and Shalini Pandey.

