Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Dhanush takes blessings with his sons Linga, Yatra; Mahesh Babu conveys festive wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today and celebs are sharing glimpses of their celebrations to wish fans. Dhanush took to Twitter and shared a photo with his sons Yatra and Linga. He performed puja at his house with his sons. The actor also conveyed wishes to fans. Mahesh Babu also welcomed Bappa at his home and wished fans.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from his house. The actor welcomed the eco-friendly idol to his house and performed puja at his house. He shared a photo of Bappa and wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the year ahead be guided by the wisdom of Lord Ganesha."

Dhanush and Mahesh Babu celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their family at home

Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, and Vinayagar Chaturthi are called different names but are celebrated all over the nation. On this auspicious day, people welcome Bappa to their homes, perform puja, and make delicious dishes. The Lord Ganesh prayed and performed pujas grandly for 11 days with full enthusiasm.

Dhanush and Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming action film Captain Miller with director Arun Matheswaran. The film features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and as well as Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. Priyanka Arul Mohan appears as the female lead in the film. The actor also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline. He has announced next with Maari Selvaraj, after the cult classic Karnan. The film will be yet another unique character for Dhanush from the director of socially relevant, caste-conscious cinema.

Mahesh Babu is busy working on his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as female leads. S Thaman is a music composer. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi as a couple; Perform puja with family