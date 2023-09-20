Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kajal Aggarwal radiates glamour with hubby Gautam Kitchlu in fascinating gold saree

As the festive season in India officially kicks off with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood actress Kajal Agarwal treated her fans with a series of breathtaking photos looking elegant in ethnic look. The pictures featured not only the actress herself but also her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

The caption read:

“Modak, Laadu and Morya !

Always grateful for the blessings baapa has showered on us

Bolo Ganpati Baapa.... #ganeshchaturthi.”

Besides Kajal’s photo with her husband Gautam, it was the Indian 2 actress’ ethereal ensemble that caught our attention. She wore a magnificent golden jaalwork saree paired with exquisite matching jewelry completing the look.

Kajal Aggarwal looks no less than a goddess in this golden saree

In the photos shared by Kajal Aggarwal, she looks like a vision in gold. The golden jaalwork saree she wore by ‘Jade by MK’ was an absolute showstopper. The intricate jaalwork, which resembled a delicate net of golden threads, adorned the saree from top to bottom, giving it an ethereal, almost celestial, quality. The saree was an epitome of grace and opulence, perfectly befitting the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kajal's choice of attire showcased her impeccable fashion sense, and she effortlessly carried the ensemble with sheer elegance.

The golden jewelry set that accompanied her outfit was equally breathtaking. The carefully selected pieces enhanced the overall appeal of her look. The intricate design and craftsmanship of the jewelry set were in perfect harmony with the saree, making the Arya 2 actress look nothing short of a goddess herself.

Her makeup courtesy goes to artist Kausar, was flawlessly done, highlighting her features without overshadowing the elegance of her ensemble. Aggarwal's appearance for Ganesh Chaturthi was nothing short of a fashion statement.

Kajal Agarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, were bestowed with the gift of parenthood when they welcomed their son, Neil Kitchlu, into the world on May 19, 2022. Since then their lives have been filled with the responsibilities and joys of parenting. However, the Hey! Sinamika actress is very active on social media and regularly treats her followers with delightful glimpses of their adorable baby boy.

On the work front

The Singham actress is embarking on an exciting phase in her career with two significant releases in Telugu and Tamil. In the movie Bhagavanth Kesari, she'll share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna, under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, alongside Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal. Additionally, she'll be appearing alongside Kamal Haasan in the highly anticipated Indian 2. Moreover, she recently announced her participation in a female-centric film titled Satyabhama, in which she portrays a police officer, marking her 60th film in her career.

