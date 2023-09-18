Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate first festival with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela; PICS

Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela on 20th June this year. The couple have been ecstatic about the birth of their child, sharing pictures with her on their social media handles as well.

Since the birth of Klin, celebrations have been extra-grand at the Konidela household, and Ganesh Chaturthi was no exception. A proud grandfather, Chiranjeevi shared pictures of the celebration on his social media.

He shared the images with the caption:

“అందరికీ వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! ఆ విఘ్నేశ్వరుడి ఆశీస్సులతో జీవితాల్లో విఘ్నాలు తొలగి అందరికీ శుభములు కలగాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను! (Happy Vinayaka Chaviti to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone!)

ఈ సారి ప్రత్యేకత ... చిన్ని 'క్లిన్ కారా' తో కలిసి తొలి వినాయక చవితి జరుపుకోవడం (This time is special… Celebrating first Ganesh Chavithi with little Klin Kaara)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with little ‘klin Kaara’ this year!! (sic).”

Check out the post below:

Ram Charan reshared the post on his social media handle as well.

On the work front

Ram Charan would next be seen in Game Changer, which has S. Shankar at its helm, marking the Indian director’s Telugu debut. The film is written by Karthik Subbaraj, known for films like Petta, Jigarthanda, Mahaan, and more. The film features some prominent names like Kiara Advani, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Nassar and more. The film is reportedly set to hit the theaters in the beginning of 2024.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the action film Bhola Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film also featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in prominent roles.

