Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vijay Deverakonda celebrates the festival with family; See PICS

Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on the success of his latest film Kushi, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was a rom-com and was helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The Arjun Reddy actor, known for being down to earth, decided to celebrate the festive season with his family back home.

The family opted for pastel outfits, where the Geetha Govindam actor was seen donning a pastel orange kurta pajama set, while his brother, Anand Deverakonda opted for a pastel green set. Their mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, donned a lavender saree with a blue blouse, and their father and producer Govardhan Rao Deverakonda opted for a simple, off-white kurta and a white dhoti. Vijay also shared images of his celebration on his social media handle, with the caption:

“Festivals with family Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all”.

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film, Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana was a box office success. The romantic comedy film, which featured Samantha opposite the Mahanati actor, received praise from all around, especially for the chemistry that the two actors had on screen. Apart from the two, the film also featured Jayaram, Lakshmi, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Rohini, and more in prominent roles.

Owing to the success of the film, the lead actor had promised that he would be donating 1 crore rupees to 100 deserving families. And he stayed true to his word as well. On 15th September, during the success meet of the film, the actor gave out cheques made for rupees 1 lakh to each of the 100 families, who had gathered to celebrate the film’s success. The actor also shared a video of this on his Instagram with the hashtag “#SpreadkingKushi done”.

