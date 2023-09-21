Ganesh Chaturthi: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids bid farewell to Ganpati in delightful VIDEO

Many of our favorite celebrities celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much grandeur. Mahesh Babu and his family celebrated the festival and shared glimpses of them immersed in the festivities with the fans. On social media, Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, shared a joint post in which the couple revealed the picture of the idol that was kept in their house. They also wished the world a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the year ahead be guided by the wisdom of Lord Ganesha.”

A peek into the Ganpati visarjan celebrated by Mahesh Babu and his family

Namrata Shirodkar and her kids, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni, carried out Ganpati visarjan at home. Even though Mahesh was nowhere to be seen in the shared video, Namrata, Gautam, and Sitara seemed to be having a good time. Namrata captioned the video and wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya, come early next year.” The comment section of Namrata’s post is filled with praise for the adorable family.

Namrata and Mahesh always share pictures of themselves with their two children, and these photos have always been a hit with their fans. In an interview with ParentCircle, the actress spoke about her and Mahesh’s approach to parenting. “We want them to be successful in whatever they do in life. Frankly, they are too young to think about and decide what they want to do in life. Rather than being pressurized by thinking about what they should be doing 10 years down the line, we want them to take life as it comes. As parents, both Mahesh and I have decided to leave it to them to choose what they want to be,” said Namrata.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming film Guntur Kaaram has been in the news even before its official announcement. The film made quite the headlines when Pooja Hegde opted out of it. But as of now, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has been moving ahead with full force. Not just Mahesh Babu, the film also features a cast of upcoming talents like Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela, along with proven veterans like Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan.

