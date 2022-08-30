Ganesh Chaturthi: Vakarthunda Mahakaya to Veera Vinayaka, 5 South songs that'll get you into festive spirit

The biggest festival of India, Ganesh Chaturthi is here and happiness and devotion have been evoked all around the nation already. Devotes across the nation will come together to celebrate the averter of evil and happiness from August 31 for nine days. People celebrate the festival with much pomp and enthusiasm as they welcome the idol into their homes and will impress the idol after nine days of puja. In the years, South has come up with a plethora of Lord Ganpati songs to entertain and inspire us.

On the auspicious occasion, take a look at these five Ganesh Chaturthi songs from South movies that will add joy, and celebration and lift the festive spirit of this great festival.

Vakarthunda Mahakaya- Telugu

Vakarthunda Mahakaya from a Telugu film called Devullu, which was released in 2000. It is one of the most popular Telugu songs for Lord Ganesh. The devotional track has been crooned and is picturized by the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Jai Jai Ganesha- Telugu

Jai Jai Ganesha song from Chiranjeevi's film Jai Chiranjeeva is another popular song during the festive season. With megastar dance moves, and SP Balasubrahmanyam's voice, the song is a delight to watch and will lift your festive spirit high. It’s undoubtedly the biggest hit Ganesh Chaturthi song, which is always played during the festival.

Laka Laka Lakumikara- Telugu

Nagarjuna and Nani's Laka Laka Lakumikara is a total feast and full of high-energy songs from the Telugu film Devadas. The song features Nagarjuna and Nani among others as the crowd engages in the celebrations of the Ganpati festival. Sung by Anurag Kulkarni, it is one of the bat Telugu songs for Ganesh.

Veera Vinayaka- Tamil

Ajith Kumar in his highest glory of Lord Ganesh with Veera Vinayaka song from Vedalam is an absolute delight. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Dadlani, It is the most popular Tamil song on Ganesh and will define it and give you goosebumps with every beat. The lively song is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and is all about devotion, love and togetherness.

Ganapathi Bappa Moriya- Malayalam

How can we miss classic Mohanlal from Mollywood? This Ganapathi Bappa Moriya Malayalam song from the superstar's 1991 film Abhimanyu is an unmissable song. It not only brings the festive spirit high but also reminisces Mohanalal's good young days. This song definitely deserves to be on the top five list.

Comment down below and let us know your favourite ganapati song from South.