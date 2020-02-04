Gang Leader actor Nani to star opposite Sai Pallavi in Rahul Sankritiyan's film? Find Out

As per the latest news reports, Rahul Sankritiyan met up with the Love Story actress Sai Pallavi and narrated her the story of the film.

The south star Nani is currently busy with his film Tuck Jagadish. The makers recently held a formal ceremony to kick start the shoot of the film. The film Tuck Jagadish is helmed by director Shiva Nirwana. There is a strong buzz that the director Rahul Sankritiyan known for his film titled Taxiwaala is hoping to cast Premam actress Sai Pallavi opposite Nani. The south siren is currently busy with her film called Love Story. This film is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The south flick Love Story will see Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

As per the latest news reports, Rahul Sankritiyan met up with the Love Story actress Sai Pallavi and narrated her the story. The south actors Sai Pallavi and Nani have starred together in the blockbuster hit called MCA. The south director Rahul Sankritiyan is currently working on the pre-production work of the film with Nani and Sai Pallavi. The fans and film audience are very excited about the news of Sai Pallavi and Nani working together again post the success of MCA. The Gang Leader actor Nani is focused on his film with Shiva Nirwana.

The south drama, Tuck Jagadish has unveiled its first look. The first look poster features Nani trying to tuck his shirt. The south siren Sai Pallavi will be seen in the south flick Virataparvam. The film is said to be a period drama. The film will star Rana Daggubati in the lead. The fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film with Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

