Gangs of Godavari OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen's action-thriller

Vishwak Sen's action-thriller Gangs of Godavari was one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. The flick not just boasted a talented cast but also featured Vishwak in his raw and vintage avatar that took the audience with a complete blow on its theatrical release.

Now, in a recent update, the Mass Ka Das' flick is all set for its grand OTT premiere. Have a look!

Gangs of Godavari to stream on Netflix

The official streaming platform's South page took to their social media platform X and wrote a caption in Telugu that loosely translates as, “Tiger Ratnakar knows only one thing. If anyone comes upon you, you will fall on the wall. #GangsofGodavari coming to Netflix on 14 June in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada!”