Gangs of Godavari OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen's action-thriller

Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari is all set for its OTT release within two weeks of its theatrical release.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Jun 09, 2024  |  12:42 PM IST |  5.2K
Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari to be out on OTT in two weeks of its theatrical release
Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari to be out on OTT in two weeks of its theatrical release (PC: Netflix India South X)

Vishwak Sen's action-thriller Gangs of Godavari was one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. The flick not just boasted a talented cast but also featured Vishwak in his raw and vintage avatar that took the audience with a complete blow on its theatrical release.

Now, in a recent update, the Mass Ka Das' flick is all set for its grand OTT premiere. Have a look!

Gangs of Godavari to stream on Netflix


The official streaming platform's South page took to their social media platform X and wrote a caption in Telugu that loosely translates as, “Tiger Ratnakar knows only one thing. If anyone comes upon you, you will fall on the wall. #GangsofGodavari coming to Netflix on 14 June in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada!”

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Netflix India South X
Advertisement

Latest Articles