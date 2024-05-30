Gangs of Godavari producer Naga Vamsi breaks silence after video of supposed alcohol bottle near Nandamuri Balakrishna goes viral

After his appearance at the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event, Nandamuri Balakrishna has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video surfaced on the internet allegedly showing an alcohol bottle near his feet, sparking widespread controversy among netizens.

Now, the makers of Gangs of Godavari have come forward to address the controversy. As the event organizers, they assert their authority over the matter and claim that the supposed alcohol bottle was created using CG manipulation.

Gangs of Godavari makers clarify the alleged alcohol bottle near NBK was result of CG manipulation

The viral video that surfaced on the internet showed Nandamuri Balakrishna having a bottle of alcohol near his feet. The actor had arrived as the chief guest of the pre-release event for the upcoming action movie led by Vishwak Sen.

However, matters started to worsen even more on the internet after the actor pushed actress Anjali on stage during a photo-op. Netizens reacted strongly, with some speculating that his behavior might have been influenced by alcohol. In response, the makers of Gangs of Godavari clarified in a press conference that the alleged alcohol bottle was actually the result of CG manipulation.

Moreover, the video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing Anjali on the stage has been receiving quite a lot of flak. While some of the users are calling him out for this kind of behavior, others are supporting him and saying it was a playful thing between former co-actors.

More about Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024. The film helmed by lyricist-director Krishna Chaitanya features the tale of a local politician who wishes to rise in his stature.

The film features Neha Shetty as his love interest with actors Anjali, Nassar, Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, Madhunandan, Praveen, and many more in key roles. The movie also has Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music with Anith Madadi and Pushpa’s Navin Nooli handling the camera and editing, respectively. Moreover, the Om Bheem Bush actress Ayesha Khan makes a special appearance in the song, Motha.

