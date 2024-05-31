Gangs of Godavari producer Naga Vamsi DROPS a big statement on media reviews; going the YRF way?

After the controversy-filled pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari, Naga Vamsi continued the promotions with press interaction. When asked if there was no special screening due to a lack of confidence in the product, the producer gave a sharp reply.

Gangs of Godavari producer Naga Vamsi hits out at reviewers over day-one screenings

Addressing the question, Naga Vamsi replied, “If you are a reviewer, buy the ticket, watch my film, and then post the review. Why is it that I have to give the ticket for you to review my film?”

When asked about why there was a special screening on Saturday, Naga Vamsi replied that it was his wish to screen the film for families.

The producer said, “The media is also part of the industry, so I want them to come with their families and watch the film on a Saturday evening. If you do not wish to come, you don’t have to.”

Vishwak Sen pitches his plan for media screenings

Gangs of Godavari lead actor, who was also present at the press meet, proposed his plan for the special shows. "I want to break the pattern," the actor said.

Revealing his plan, Vishwak said that all the media folks should not watch the film in one theatre. Sen suggested, “Let’s divide them into 3, so 33% in each theatre. Sometimes you people watch some good films silently. Please watch the movie with the audience instead, you can also enjoy it.”

Although Naga Vamsi didn’t appear too satisfied with the idea, he smiled it off as Vishwak attempted to convince the media.

For unversed, Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) never screen their films to the press and reviewers till the day of release.

About Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari is a Telugu language film starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, and Anjali in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

The film’s plot revolves around the rise of gangs in India's Eluru and Godavari coastal districts. Vishwak Sen plays the role of Lankala Rathna, a local man who rises to prominence in the Godavari district.

Gangs of Godavari is currently running in theatres and has been released today, on May 31.

