Gargi trailer OUT: Sai Pallavi battles against the system to demand justice for her father's arrest

The makers of Sai Pallavi’s forthcoming drama Gargi have unveiled the trailer of the film. The Shyam Singha Roy actress made the announcement on social media, “#Gargi…She’ll need your love and blessing. I’m extremely elated to share the trailer with you all!”. Made under the direction of Gautham Ramachandran, the project will be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu on July 15.

Now talking about the trailer, the clip goes to show us how Sai Pallavi's character's life takes a 360-degree turn after her father gets arrested by the police. She tries to meet him, but the officer in charge explains to her that her dad was taken into custody only after the police followed his activities. In fact, the police advise Sai Pallavi to leave the town before she comes under the media’s notice. The story later journals Gargi's battle against the system. After seeing the trailer, the flick looks like a hard-hitting courtroom drama.

Check out the trailer below:

Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her debut as a producer with Gargi, who is also acting in the film. Kaali Venkat, R.S. Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, Kavithalaya Krishnan, and have also played essential roles in the movie, along with others.

Jyotika and Suriya are presenting the Tamil version of the film under their banner 2D Entertainment. Sharing the trailer, Suriya wrote on Twitter, “Happy to bring different and strong stories to you all… Here’s #Gargi trailer - https://youtu.be/4_73N1iGkCU Our hearty wishes to the entire Team!! In cinemas from 15th July.”

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty, presenting the Kannada version of the movie under the banner of Paramvah studios, tweeted, “A film that I'm excited about! Proud of presenting it through Paramvah. Here is a short glimpse into #Gargi's world.”

