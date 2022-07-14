Gargi Twitter Review: Sai Pallavi impresses moviegoers with her power-packed performance in courtroom drama

Sai Pallavi has yet again proved why she is currently the top most talented and bankable actress with her film Gargi, which hit the theaters today. The women-centric film, which is solely run by her, is receiving excellent responses from the audiences. several individuals have taken to social media to pen down reviews about the Sai Pallavi-starrer and have nothing but praise for her and the role. They have called her performance 'top notch' and 'best Tamil film'.

In the film, Pallavi plays the titular role of a daughter who goes to great lengths to get justice for her father. Based on real incidents, the film tells a legal story of a daughter who goes through all means business to release her father from police custody. The film is also said to focus on woman's limitations in society and differentiation from parents etc.

Many of them have called Gargi one of the best Tamil movies of the year. While others have also stated that Gargi is a 'one-woman show', others called it a must-watch film. Some also mentioned Gargi like movies should definitely win at the box office. The director Gautham Ramchandra is being hailed by audiences for giving such a hard-hitting storyline and content.

Apart from her, Kaali Venkat and Saravanan will also play prominent roles in the movie.

Bankrolled by Ravichandran Ramachandran, in collaboration with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran, this multilingual drama will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

