Garudan: Censor board certification to runtime; all you need to know about Soori, Unni Mukundan's film

Soori's upcoming film Garudan has become the talk of town since its announcement. The action thriller, helmed by director R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, is touted to be a proper action entertainer which is all set to hit the theaters on May 31, 2024.

The flick also features Malayalam star Unni Mukundan in a crucial role and it will surely be a delightful experience for his ardent fans. Meanwhile, Garudan has completed its censor formalities. Read on!

Garudan clears censor formalities with UA certificate

On May 27, Soori took to his social media platform X to share a poster of his film and wrote, “#Garudan is U/A certified, Get ready for some epic action Starring: @sooriofficial @SasikumarDir @Iamunnimukundan. Written and Directed by @Dir_dskAn @thisisysr musical #VetriMaaran.”

Soon after the post went viral fans took to the comments section and praised the actor. A user wrote, “I am waiting for this movie anna.” Another one wrote, “Very nice picture poster of movie Garudhan and congratulations to entire team from an auto driver Chennai wish you a best wishes.”

More about Garudan

Garudan is an upcoming Tamil language action film directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and based on a narrative written by Vetrimaaran . Following the success of Viduthalai: Part 1, Soori stars in his second film as a lead. M. Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan , Revathy Sharma, Shivatha Nair, Samuthirakani, and Rajendran among others also play important roles in the film.

Advertisement

The film began production in January this year and wrapped up in a month. Furthermore, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. Vetrimaaran and K. Kumar have bankrolled the project under the banner of Grass Root Film Company, and Lark Studios in a joint venture.

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD animated prelude Bujji and Bhairava to release on THIS date; new teaser promises something BIG