Garudan Twitter Review: See what netizens have to say about Soori’s latest action thriller written by Vetrimaaran

Soori has returned to the big screen in a leading role with his latest film, Garudan, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. The movie, written by Vetrimaaran, is an action-packed thriller that tells the story of Sokkan, a trusted man with two childhood friends, Aadhi and Karuna.

However, the dynamics begin to shift due to betrayal and the need for survival. Let's see what the netizens have to say about this new action flick.

Soori starrer Garudan Twitter review

Analyzing the tweets by netizens, it seems that Garudan has managed to impress a lot of people. The film presents a power-packed performance by Soori who plays the role of Sokkan. The interval of the film has been highly acclaimed, showcasing an action sequence that exudes confidence. Additionally, Soori's emotional connection and exceptional acting skills have received widespread admiration, highlighting his versatility.

Advertisement

Moreover, there are praiseful words for actors Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan who portrayed the roles of Aadhi and Karuna respectively. Besides them, Yuvan Shankar Raja reaped the most positive comments for his bangerful songs and background tracks. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Furthermore, netizens also seemed delighted by the rural and raw action in the film with a clear-cut direction by Durai Senthilkumar. Judging from the mostly positive reviews given by the netizens, it seems that the movie has managed to impress lots of people.

More about Garudan

Garudan starring Soori marks the actor’s second theatrical release in the leading role after the Vetrimaaran directorial Viduthalai: Part 1. The film which explores action, drama, a thrilling narrative, and themes of friendship has surely managed to satisfy many of the viewers.

Besides Soori, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like M Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Samuthirakani, Rajendran, and many more in key roles. The movie’s musical side has been handled by Yuvan Shankar Raja who is getting praiseworthy words for his works in movies like Star and Gangs of Godavari.

With Soori set to play lead roles in upcoming movies like Kottukkaali aka The Adamant Girl and Viduthalai: Part 2, this is surely a chance for viewers to see his raw performance.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi expresses his wish to work with Durai Senthilkumar; Sivakarthikeyan’s fun speech at Soori’s Garudan trailer launch is unmissable