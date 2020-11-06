Gatham: Kiran Reddy's psychological thriller opens to a positive start

Check out what film buffs have to say about the psychological thriller Gatham that has released on Amazon Prime India.

Gatham, which is written and directed by Kiran, the psychological thriller has released online and it is receiving good reviews on social media. The interesting thing about the film is it has been created by a group of U.S-based students and IT professionals. Starring Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi in lead roles, Gatham is set against the backdrop of Lake Tahoe. The film has opened to positive reviews on social media. One of the Twitter users who has watched the film already wrote, " #Gatham A well-written movie, Good psychological suspense-thriller genre. Super Cinematography and great Team effect."

The story of Gatham centres on a person who forgets his past after waking up from a coma and his struggles to know about himself lead him to unravel several unexpected and horrifying adventures in his life. Well, the film didn't create much buzz ahead of its release but now since it has come out for the audience, Gatham is only receiving good reviews on all the social media platforms. Check out what moviegoers have to say about the psychological thriller that has released on Amazon Prime India.

Meanwhile, director Kiran Reddy shared that filmmaking had always been his passion. He said, “Filmmaking has always been my passion and I am keen to experiment and explore various formats. With Gatham, I wanted to take India’s art of storytelling to the next level and introduce something unique for audiences. Gatham revolves around a very interesting plot questioning ‘what if life restarts?."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×