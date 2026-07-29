Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s sports action comedy online

Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on July 3, 2026. Just weeks after its theatrical run began, the film is now set to make its OTT debut.

When and where Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 is set to premiere on Netflix and will begin streaming from July 31, 2026. The announcement was shared on the makers' official social media handles with the caption, "Indha round 2 la kadhal ah? Illa kusthi ah?", which translates to, "In Round 2, is it romance or a showdown?"

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Apart from Tamil, the film will also be available to stream in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official trailer and plot of Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 begins several years after the events of the first film, with Veera staying true to his promise of supporting Keerthi's wrestling career. As their lives evolve, the couple embraces a complete role reversal: Keerthi works for the Railways under the sports quota while training for national-level wrestling championships, while Veera takes on the responsibilities of a stay-at-home husband, managing the household and caring for their six-year-old daughter, Mathi Malar.

The family's peaceful life is disrupted by differences in parenting. While Keerthi hopes Mathi will follow in her footsteps as a wrestler, Veera encourages their daughter's passion for dance despite her struggles at school. Their disagreements are further intensified when a jealous wrestling coach manipulates Veera's insecurities, setting off a chain of events that puts Keerthi's career at risk.

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As misunderstandings and emotional conflicts escalate, the couple's relationship reaches a breaking point, leading to a public divorce battle. The story builds toward an emotional and action-packed climax, where the pair must confront their differences through a decisive wrestling showdown while reassessing their relationship, family, and shared responsibilities.

Cast and crew of Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the first installment. The ensemble cast also includes Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Lizzie Antony, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Mokksha, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, Vishnu Vishal , and Ishan Saksena. Sean Roldan has composed the music, while KM Bhaskaran serves as the cinematographer and Barath Vikraman handles the editing.

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