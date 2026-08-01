Gatta Kusthi 2 Review: Vishnu Vishal’s sequel sports comedy is entertaining but largely stays flawed in narration

Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on July 3, 2026. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sports comedy drama is a sequel to the film Gatta Kusthi.

If you’re planning to watch the film on OTT, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Gatta Kusthi 2 follows Veera and Keerthi several years after the events of the first film as they navigate married life while raising their daughter, Mathi. With Keerthi pursuing her wrestling career and Veera managing the household, differences over parenting and personal ambitions strain their relationship.

As misunderstandings deepen and outside influences drive them further apart, the couple is forced to confront their conflicts, testing their marriage and their commitment to each other.

What works in Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 shines with the chemistry between Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, whose performances anchor the film's humour and emotional beats. The sharp comedy writing, packed with consistently funny gags, ensures an entertaining watch, while the film's second half raises the energy with brisk pacing and engaging moments.

Vishnu Vishal impresses with his comic timing, and Aishwarya Lekshmi delivers a convincing performance, with the sequel giving her character greater depth and agency as an ambitious wrestler balancing family life. Child actress Zara is another standout, bringing warmth and charm to the narrative.

The screenplay is noticeably sharper and more refined than its predecessor, striking a better balance between comedy and character development. Sean Roldan's vibrant songs and effective background score further elevate the film, complementing its crowd-pleasing moments and enhancing the overall experience.

Watch trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Gatta Kusthi 2

While Gatta Kusthi 2 succeeds in delivering laughs, its writing often undercuts its own themes. The film attempts to champion women's empowerment, but repeatedly falls back on outdated stereotypes and marital humour, making it feel inconsistent.

One of the biggest disappointments is the treatment of Aishwarya's character. Despite being an accomplished wrestler, her sporting ambitions are frequently sidelined in favour of domestic conflicts, with several key plot developments feeling predictable rather than earned. The emotional resolution also relies on familiar narrative devices instead of allowing the characters to grow organically.

Vishnu Vishal's Veera, despite the character's transformative arc in the first film, is written as overly naive, often making illogical decisions that exist primarily to drive the plot forward. Some supporting characters feel underutilised and contribute little to the story beyond a handful of comedic moments.

The Performances

Vishnu Vishal delivers an energetic performance, making the most of the film's comedic moments with his impressive timing and physical humour. Aishwarya Lekshmi lends sincerity and emotional depth to her role, convincingly portraying both the athlete and the family woman, even when the screenplay doesn't fully support her character arc.

The Verdict

Gatta Kusthi 2 has its share of entertaining moments, buoyed by strong performances and comedy. However, its inconsistent writing, uneven character arcs, and muddled, low-key problematic messaging prevent it from matching the charm of its predecessor. A flawed but mildly entertaining watch that is best suited for a one-time viewing on OTT.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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