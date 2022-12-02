Gatta Kusthi Movie Review: This unemotional story of a manchild and his wife could have been less simplistic

Gatta Kusthi (Matti Kusthi in Telugu)

Veera (Vishnu Vishal) is a manchild who wants a meek and obedient wife with super long hair. She must also be a simpleton. Somewhere in Kerala, there lives Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi) who is the exact opposite. She is an aggressive wrestler, has got short hair, and is also English-savvy. Her elders project her as a semi-literate weakling with long hair to get her married off. Veera jumps with joy and marries her, only to realize that she can snatch away years of his carefully-built image of a gutsy young man in no time.



Writer-director Chella Ayyavu's conception is not faulty. The off-the-wall premise could have produced some really wacky humour and poignant drama in the final act. But 'Gatta Kusthi' turns out to be a wrestling match - with the audience. There is a so-called comedy that puts up a fight with our sensibilities. The staleness of the frames, the lameness of the staging... the film choreographs chaos in a leisurely manner.



What is Veera? Is he a manchild who is too innocuous to know that he is listening to fuddy-duddy uncles but is not toxic himself? It appears that he wanted a submissive wife in the first place because of the social influence of his booze buddies. The pay-offs are unsatisfying because he undergoes an inner transformation in a snap.



Telugu actor Ajay plays the owner of a polluting factory who exists precisely to make Vishnu Vishal's character look 'commercial hero type'. He roams the streets with henchmen in the first half and has little role to play in the story. There is no looming sense of action despite his legal and extra-legal rivalry with Veera. What was the point of the character, then? Shatru, another Telugu actor, is a lecherous coach, whose entry warns us in advance as to the hackneyed nature of the climax.



Sometimes, if you walk into a fully-occupied men's washroom, someone or the other is going to crack this done-to-death joke: "It's houseful". The comedy in 'Gatta Kusthi' is predictable like that joke. And when the film is not predictable, it frustrates you with its over-cute or exaggerated tone.