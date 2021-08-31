Gautam Ghattamaneni birthday: When Mahesh Babu got emotional about his son being a premature baby & critical

Tollywood's power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns a year older today, August 31. Gautam is all grown up now but he had won millions of hearts with his cuteness as a child when he made his acting debut in 1: Nenokkadine as a younger version of Mahesh Babu's character. The father-son duo has always managed to grab the attention with their special and adorable bonding. The superstar father, however, had an emotional experience when his first child Gautam was born in 2006.

Not many know Gautam Ghattamaneni was born premature and was in critical condition. He was kept under observation at a hospital for a few days. During an event for a charitable trust and non-profit organisation, Heal-a-Child, Mahesh Babu shared about this emotional experience. "I think it happened because of my son Gautam. He was a preterm baby. He was in Rainbow for 10-12 days and the doctors took care of him. He was very tiny and when we got him home, it was an emotional experience for us because he was the first baby. If you look at my son now, he is the tallest in his class," said Mahesh Babu during one of the events a few years ago.

Check out the video below:

Gautam was a premature baby.I remember when doctors said that his health condition was Critical,I was tense.Icould afford the treatment but a lot of commoners can't.I believe more children lives canbe saved if wework towards it. @urstrulyMahesh #HBDPrinceGautam #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/4erbxWnK9W — (@LoyalMaheshians) August 31, 2021

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu had revealed to us how his wife Namrata Shirodkar has set rules in place for their kids, Gautham and Sitara. When asked about how do the kids react to his stardom, Mahesh Babu said, "They don’t really react they are aware but are extremely grounded and are being brought up like regular families with kids! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

