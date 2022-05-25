Gautam Karthik's next with AR Murugadoss' production titled '1947 August 16'; Check out intriguing first look

Tamil actor Gautham Karthik and A.R. Murugadoss production house announced their next titled 1947 August 16 along with official first look poster. The film is touted to be a period drama, bankrolled by A.R. Murugadoss's production in association with Purple Bull Entertainment, and will be filled with grand imagery and breathtaking action. The shoot has been progressing since a long time and are expected to wrap up soon too.

The first look poster is intriguing with Gautam looking intense in traditional dhoti attire with thousands of people standing in dire holding pots and other things. Sharing the first look poster, director AR Murugadoss who turned producer, has tweeted, "My next production venture #1947August16. Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let’s rock it!"

It is noteworthy that AR Murugadoss had already produced the film 'Rangoon' with Gautham Karthik in the lead role, which was also directed by his associate Rajkumar Periyasamy. According to reports, the shoot of 1947 August 16 is in the last leg and will announce an official release date very soon.

Meanwhile, there have been strong reports that Manjima Mohan and Gautam Karthik are all set to marry very soon. The duo have worked together for the Devarattam film in 2019 and been dating for a very long time. While they’ve kept their relationship hush-hush, reports suggest the young couple are most likely to take it to next level with marriage this year.

