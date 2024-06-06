Gautam Vasudev Menon reveals how R Madhavan once forced him to narrate his film to Mani Ratnam; says ‘I hated…’

Gautam Vasudev Menon has hit the headlines for his latest remarks on R Madhavan. The renowned filmmaker recalled an awkward moment he shared with Mani Ratnam because of the Shaitaan actor. He said that he ‘hated’ the Alaipayuthey actor for forcing him to narrate his script to Mani Ratnam.

When Gautam Vasudev Menon was put on the spot by R Madhavan

Pan-Indian star R Madhavan and celebrated filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon collaborated on the blockbuster hit film Minnale and its remake in Hindi in 2001. Recently, the filmmaker talked about an incident from the past and blamed the Thambi actor for embarrassing him in front of his guru.

On the occasion of Mani Ratnam’s 68th birthday, O2india shared a video dedicated to the Ponniyin Selvan director. The video showed Gautam Vasudev Menon talking about Mani Ratnam who he considers as his guru.

The Vaaranam Aayiram director also recalled the time when R Madhavan had forced him to narrate the script of his debut film Minnale to Mani Ratnam.

Talking along the same lines, Gautam said, “I was made to go and narrate my first script Minnale to Mani sir by Madhavan. He said If Mani sir green lights the project, then this project is on. I hated Madhavan for that, for making me go through what I thought was going to be an ordeal. Here, I was someone in awe of that man (Mani Ratnam). How could I go narrate my story to him? I botched up the narration. However, somehow the film happened.”

In another interview, Gautam Vasudev Menon spoke about how Mani Ratnam was not impressed by Minnale. However, it was Madhavan, who felt sorry for him and agreed to do the film with Gautam.

For the unversed, Minnale was Gautam Vasudev Menon’s directorial debut that featured R Madhavan, Abbas, and Reema Sen in the lead roles. The film, released in 2001, was a commercial success. Minnale was even remade in Hindi by him in the same year with the title, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Interestingly, even the Hindi remake of the film featured R Madhavan with Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. Minnale was even made in Kannada, ten years later, as Mr Duplicate.

