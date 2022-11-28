Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan get married; See their first photos as husband and wife
Actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan have finally tied the knot today on 28th November. Take a look at their first picture as husband and wife.
The Devarattam co-stars Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik have fianlly exchanged wedding vows today on 28th November this year. As they enter a new phase of their lives, the couple took to social media and dropped their first picture as husband and wife. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Now and forever."
Check out the picture below:
Credits: Jackson James Photos
