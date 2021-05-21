Gautham Karthik gets first jab of COVID 19 vaccine: It's our responsibility to get vaccinated to keep all safe

Gautham Karthik feels it is everyone’s responsibility to get vaccinated to keep the deadly virus at bay

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to affect thousands of lives with every passing day, each one of us continues to struggle for every breath we take. Needless to say, everyone is taking every possible measure to keep the deadly virus at bay. Amid this, not just masks and sanitisers are our permanent companions, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated as well. While several celebs are seen urging people to get vaccinated as and when possible, they are also seen sharing their pics as they take their dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

And now the recent one to take the jab of COVID 19 vaccine is the south star is Gautham Karthik. The Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu actor took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared pics of himself getting the jab. In the caption, he mentioned how getting vaccinated happens to be everyone’s responsibility. “Got myself vaccinated today. It's our responsibility to get vaccinated to keep us and others safe. Thanks to the medical staff at @HospitalsApollo. Perungudi, for clearing my doubts and putting my fears to rest. Dr.Karthika , Faisal, Ravi and Parimala. Thank you all once again,” Gautham tweeted.

Take a look at Gautham’s tweet:

Earlier, celebs like Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan, Kajal Agarwal, Sakshi Agarwal, Arun Vijay, Sanjeev Venkat etc had also got themselves vaccinated against COVID 19. In fact, Vignesh even shared his and Nayanthara’s pic as they got vaccinated and urged everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe during the pandemic. He wrote, “Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay indoors. #thistooshallpass”

