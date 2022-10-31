Gautham Karthik makes relationship official with Manjima Mohan: 'You stood by my side when I was at my worst'

Gautham Karthik has announced his relationship with Manjima Mohan through a heart melting Instagram post. Sharing a few lovey-dovey photos with his ladylove, he wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life?Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc..."

On the other hand Manjima Mohan penned on the photo-sharing app, "three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often.And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything." Ever since the announcement was made, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the happy couple.