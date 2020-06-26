Gautham Menon all set to present the Tamil version of Telugu short film Manasanamaha

The short film, which is a romance saga will be presented in Tamil by well-known south filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. Manasanamaha which released on a digital platform, received a lot of praise from the fans.

The lead character recalls his relationship with three different women that indicate three different seasons of the year. The short film that has a run time of 16 minutes features actors like Viraj Ashwin, Drishika Chander, Srivalli Raghavender.

The film was helmed by Deepak Reedy and also managed to win the Best Romantic Short Platinum Award at the Independent Shorts Award which are based in Los Angeles. The southern drama, Manasanamaha was released in the month of March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The latest news update suggest that south director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be presenting the Tamil version of Manasanamaha.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the short film's Tamil version. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that director Deepak Reddy has big plans for his film, Manasanamaha. The director reportedly plans on making the short film into a full-length drama.

