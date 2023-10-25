Gautham Menon gives witty reply about what he's learned since announcing Dhruva Natchathiram in 2016

Gautham Vasudev Menon, the director of many iconic action and romance films in Tamil cinema finally dropped the official trailer for the film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam with Chiyaan Vikram in the leading role. The film which started filming in 2016 is finally hitting the theaters this year on 24th November.

Recently, the actor-director replied to a tweet by an X (formerly Twitter) user. The user joked that she was studying in her second year of college when the film first started shooting and now she had been working in an MNC for three years. He noticed the post and replied: “There’s been a lot of learning since then, I’ve directed and released 3 films, 4 anthology shorts, 5 music videos and developed a keen 6th sense.”

Check out the official tweet

The director’s response to this rather simple tweet was indeed a reaction to the people who had been criticising his delayed project and were deeming him a worn-out filmmaker. Rather than lashing out, he took the high road, explaining that he has continued learning and growing as a filmmaker over the years by directing films, shorts, and music videos, as well as acting. He implied that the extra time spent would only make his upcoming project even better.

The Vaaranam Aayiram filmmaker is finally bringing out a movie that harkens back to his classic style with the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. The film's classic style and aesthetics are said to be heavily influenced by American movies, likely including voice-over narration by the protagonist. Fans of Menon's earlier work are eager to see his latest take on his signature filmmaking style.

Gautham Menon’s professional lineups

The director-turned-actor has been busy with loads of professional commitments which include his 2022 directorial hit Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part 1: The Kindling starring STR in the lead role. Moreover, he was also the director of several shorts in the anthology Kutty Story, Navarasa, and Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Furthermore, he has also been part of several movies in key acting roles which includes the recent Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

The release of Dhruva Natchathiram has really riled up the fans of Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Menon. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like R Parthiban, Ritu Varma, Jailer actor Vinayakan, and many more in prominent roles.

