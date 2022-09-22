Gautham Menon has a hilarious reaction after the anchor mistakes him for Mani Ratnam
Gautham Menon was mistaken for Mani Ratnam in a promotional interview for his film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.
Gautham Menon is currently on a high with the success of his latest release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The Silambarasan starrer, which hit the theatres on September 15, Thursday, is receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The movie is also performing extremely well at the box office and has already earned blockbuster status. Gautham Menon, who is best known for his urban love stories and cop films, took a completely different route with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is a raw gangster thriller.
However, the filmmaker is now making headlines for a hilarious reason. Recently, during a Telugu promotional interview, the anchor mistook Gautham Menon for veteran director Mani Ratnam. He asked the director how he managed to handle an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in his last film. From the anchor’s question, it was evident that he was asking about the 2018-film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. However, Gautham Menon, who is a diehard fan of the Ponniyin Selvan director, took this mistake sportively.
The Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director identified himself as Mani Ratnam and answered: “It was very difficult to work with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, and Arvind Swamy. You know to get their dates; they all are such busy actors. But then, I am Mani Ratnam, and they will easily come when I call them. I start shooting at 4:30-5 in the morning, and they will all be there. If you heard Simbu doesn’t come to Gautham Menon’s films at 7 in the morning, for Mani sir, for me, he was there at 4:30 in the morning. It was a great experience.”
Gautham Menon has opened up about his deep admiration for Mani Ratnam and his films, many times in his interviews. At the beginning of his career, he had even tried to join the veteran filmmaker’s team as an assistant director, but it never materialised. But later, he collaborated with the veteran filmmaker for the Netflix series Navarasa. Gautham Menon directed a segment in the anthology web series, which was produced by Mani Ratnam for his home banner Madras Talkies.
