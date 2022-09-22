Gautham Menon has a hilarious reaction after the anchor mistakes him for Mani Ratnam

Gautham Menon is currently on a high with the success of his latest release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The Silambarasan starrer, which hit the theatres on September 15, Thursday, is receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The movie is also performing extremely well at the box office and has already earned blockbuster status. Gautham Menon, who is best known for his urban love stories and cop films, took a completely different route with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is a raw gangster thriller.

However, the filmmaker is now making headlines for a hilarious reason. Recently, during a Telugu promotional interview, the anchor mistook Gautham Menon for veteran director Mani Ratnam. He asked the director how he managed to handle an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in his last film. From the anchor’s question, it was evident that he was asking about the 2018-film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. However, Gautham Menon, who is a diehard fan of the Ponniyin Selvan director, took this mistake sportively.