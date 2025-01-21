Gautham Menon reveals what he would implement in Tamil films after working in Malayalam with Mammootty; ‘Those stories will never…’

Gautham Vasudev Menon is set to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, releasing on January 23, 2025. As the Mammootty-starrer flick is just days away from hitting theaters, the director was asked about the innovations he would implement in Tamil cinema after working in Malayalam.

In his response on Galatta Plus, the director initially revealed that he might not be able to work in Tamil cinema after answering the question. Even though the actor-director was given the option to avoid answering, GVM addressed the query and said, “If I had a choice, I’d bring everything here, starting with stories; half of those stories will never get made in Tamil cinema.”

Continuing his statement, the director added, “Such movies might get made here as remakes, with people saying that the original was good. But if you were to narrate the same story as an original, there’s no way they’d say yes to something like this or any of the other recent films I’ve seen. None of the heroes here will pick such scripts.”

GVM also explained how most stars in Tamil cinema only want to work on big-budget movies that cost Rs. 100 crore or more, without even listening to the scripts. The director emphasized that movies don’t need big budgets but good content. Instead of making Rs. 100 crore films, the focus should be on producing 10 movies with Rs. 10 crore budgets each.

Moving forward, the film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is an investigative thriller starring Mammootty in the lead role. The movie revolves around the tale of an ex-police officer running a detective agency.

In his pursuit of figuring out the owner of a missing purse, the man finds himself entangled in various crimes. The rest of the film focuses on how he uncovers the truth before it’s too late. Aside from Mammukka , the film also features actors like Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and more in key roles.

