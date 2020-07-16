  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gautham Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha gets young actor Krishna as the main antagonist

Gautham Menon shared the film’s second single titled Naan Un Joshua, which received a positive response from the fans. While releasing the song, the director also revealed that the film will have young actor Krishna as the main antagonist.
1376 reads Mumbai
Gautham Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha gets young actor Krishna as the main antagonistGautham Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha gets young actor Krishna as the main antagonist
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next film titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha has been creating a buzz online for quite some time now. With the film’s power-packed teaser, it can be understood that the film will meet up to the expectations of audience. Today, Gautham Menon shared the film’s second single titled Naan Un Joshua, which received a positive response from the fans. While releasing the song, the director also revealed that the film will have young actor Krishna as the main antagonist.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, Joshua features Varun as the lead actor and debutant Raahei as the female lead. The film has music scored by singer Karthik. Sharing the second single track, Gautham wrote on Twitter, “It’s also the time to introduce Krishna as the villain in the film Joshua.. Thank you @Actor_Krishna for agreeing to do this for me! In return, you are looking really good brother”.

Check out Gautham Menon's Tweet here:

It is to be noted that this is Krishna’s second film as the main antagonist. Arjun’s Nibunan was the first film which had Krishna as the villain. Krishna is known for his roles in in films like Alibhabha, Kazhugu, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, Yatchan, Yaakkai, Pandigai, Maari 2 to mention a few. Meanwhile, Gautham Menon’s next film Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram is in postproduction stage. It is expected that Chiyaan will start the dubbing work for his role in the next few days. Gautham also recently announced that he will be entering OTT platform with a web series. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement