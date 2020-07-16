Gautham Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha gets young actor Krishna as the main antagonist

Gautham Menon shared the film’s second single titled Naan Un Joshua, which received a positive response from the fans. While releasing the song, the director also revealed that the film will have young actor Krishna as the main antagonist.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next film titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha has been creating a buzz online for quite some time now. With the film’s power-packed teaser, it can be understood that the film will meet up to the expectations of audience. Today, Gautham Menon shared the film’s second single titled Naan Un Joshua, which received a positive response from the fans. While releasing the song, the director also revealed that the film will have young actor Krishna as the main antagonist.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, Joshua features Varun as the lead actor and debutant Raahei as the female lead. The film has music scored by singer Karthik. Sharing the second single track, Gautham wrote on Twitter, “It’s also the time to introduce Krishna as the villain in the film Joshua.. Thank you @Actor_Krishna for agreeing to do this for me! In return, you are looking really good brother”.

Check out Gautham Menon's Tweet here:

https://t.co/qszYuoCIux

It’s also the time to introduce Krishna as the villain in the film Joshua.. Thank you @Actor_Krishna for agreeing to do this for me! In return, you are looking really good brother — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) July 16, 2020

It is to be noted that this is Krishna’s second film as the main antagonist. Arjun’s Nibunan was the first film which had Krishna as the villain. Krishna is known for his roles in in films like Alibhabha, Kazhugu, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, Yatchan, Yaakkai, Pandigai, Maari 2 to mention a few. Meanwhile, Gautham Menon’s next film Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram is in postproduction stage. It is expected that Chiyaan will start the dubbing work for his role in the next few days. Gautham also recently announced that he will be entering OTT platform with a web series.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×