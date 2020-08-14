  1. Home
Gautham Menon's film Kaakha Kaakha starring Suriya to get a sequel?

The news report further goes on to add that the director will soon narrate the story to Suriya. On the work front, the actor is playing the lead in the upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru.
The latest news update about the actor Suriya states that he could be playing the lead in the upcoming sequel to Kaakha Kaakha. The film had Suriya and Jyothika in the lead. Now, the latest new report by Cinema Express states that the director Gautham Menon has been working on the film's sequel. The news reports further go on to add that the director will soon narrate the story to the actor. During the interview the director states how the lead actor Suriya wanted to keep a considerable gap between his two cop dramas.

Keeping this condition of the actor in mind, director Gautham Menon states that he will soon narrate the script of the film to Suriya. The director goes on to reveal that the sequel will see how Maya's character is taken further. On the work front, Suriya is playing the lead in the upcoming film, called Soorarai Pottru. This film is helmed by ace director, Sudha Kongara. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan's founder GR Gopinath. The film will see Suriya in an intense and challenging role.

The first look of the Sudha Kongara directorial has managed to garner ample praise from the fans and film audiences. The lead actor's fans and followers are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. The film is backed by Suriya and Guneet Monga. The film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry.

