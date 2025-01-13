Gautham Vasudev Menon addresses his lonely fight over Dhruva Natchathiram’s delayed release: ‘Nobody cares’

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s yet unreleased directorial Dhruva Natchathiram seems to be stuck in an endless loop of rescheduling. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer has been facing delays in hitting the big screens since 2017, for more than one reason at large. And recently, the director talked about how he has received zero support from the film fraternity in his time of crisis.

Speaking in an interview with the YouTuber Madan Gowri, Gautham claimed that at this point, he only feels like surviving since the buzz around his stuck film never seems to end.

He said, “Honestly, this buzz is what keeps me going. Whenever you talk about the film, be it a teaser or a trailer or an announcement date, there is a buzz, right? I am surviving because of that; otherwise, it would have been impossible to sail past the pressures surrounding the film.”

Moving on, the director-turned-actor mentioned how none of the people from the Tamil film fraternity came out and helped him in his time of need since such an ambitious project of his got stuck in endless rounds of postponement.

He went on to label how in such a competitive place like films, it is impossible to believe that someone would care, since even if a person is doing well in their career, there would still be scores of people who would envy them.

In Gautham’s words, “When Dhruva Natchathiram faced release issues, hardly anyone from the industry even called to enquire what happened. Nobody bothered. It is not an industry of bonhomie. Even when a film succeeds, people are just intrigued and not happy.”

Concluding his note on this lonely battle he has been fighting over his directed film, Gautham Vasudev Menon cited that his film got held up for its release after some studios claimed that there were a lot of issues with it, based on sources they had heard about.

Nonetheless, he assured that the film still had the potential to bag a theatrical release and that his hopes about it had not died.

